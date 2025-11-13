Gazan families prevented from disembarking plane at South African airport for over 9 hours

A plane carrying a group of families from Gaza was stranded at a South African airport for at least nine hours after the government refused to receive them, seeking to send them back to Gaza.

After hours of denying them permission to disembark, according to a South African NGO, Gift of the Givers, the group was eventually allowed to get off the plane.

The NGO reported that South African authorities allowed over 100 Gazans to enter the country after they were stranded for hours on the plane that landed in Johannesburg.

According to the organization, the Gazans' entry was barred since they didn't have an exit stamp, a measure ultimately waived by the Home Affairs Department which they accused Israel of 'deliberately' not stamping onto the passports of the families leaving Gaza.

"The Border Management Authority acted in accordance with its mandate by not allowing passengers without an exit stamp to disembark. Israel deliberately did not stamp the passports of these poor people to exacerbate their suffering in a foreign country. We are grateful that the Minister of DIRCO took the initiative to write to the Ministry of Home Affairs to waive this requirement, yet this could have been implemented by Home Affairs unilaterally on humanitarian grounds," the organization wrote in a Facebook post following the incident.

A few thousand Gazans have reportedly left the Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing in recent weeks and months upon receiving entry permission from another country, including Hamas officials using this method to escape prosecution.