Palestinians reported 30 dead and over 100 injured near the Rafah aid distribution center due to shots fired by the IDF on Sunday. These reports were relayed by international media, but surveillance video footage published by the Gaza Humanitarian Aid Foundation (GHF) does not show any particular incident during distribution. The foundation clarified that there was "no shooting in or near a distribution center." It also announced that it had distributed 15,360 food packages at Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, representing "nearly 900,000 meals."

The GHF added that "The more the GHF effort will succeed, the more Hamas will find itself in great distress and we will see more publications of 'fictional massacres.'" The IDF stated that "at this stage, no casualties are known following the firing of Israeli forces in the distribution enclosure." The Palestinian Red Crescent claims to have evacuated 14 injured from the distribution point near the Netzarim corridor. The Gazan health ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported that "over 200 injured have arrived in hospitals, including 31 dead and dozens of seriously wounded."

Simultaneously, Saudi media quote sources asserting that "Hamas has lost security control of Gaza, thieves are taking over aid and homes." According to these reports, "extremist groups have started to organize in Gaza with the security collapse of Hamas."