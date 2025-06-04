Gazan Humanitarian Foundation suspends operations, citing logistical prepatarations | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 607: The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) said it would halt operations on Wednesday to prepare logistics ahead of a resumption of aid distribution planned for Thursday.

After several security incidents reported at the centers and the overwhelming crowds of aid seekers, the break will allow the Israel Defense Forces, the Safe Reach Solutions security firm, and the GHF to establish safer access and infrastructure to receive more Gazans.

The GHF said it was working with the Israel Defense Forces to enhance safety and security measures outside the distribution sites. The organization asked the army to "introduce measures that guide foot traffic in a way that minimizes confusion or escalation risks near IDF military perimeters; develop clearer IDF-issued guidance to help the population transit safely; enhance IDF force training and refine internal IDF procedures to support safety."

The IDF opened fire earlier this week to warn Palestinians who have veered off the approved path into combat areas in recent days, with Gazan reports saying that dozens were killed. The IDF has disputed this, saying that only several individual suspects were targeted after being warned. The GHF likewise refuted the reported incidents occurring at or near their sites.

