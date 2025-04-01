Gazan terrorists launch rocket at Israel, intercepted by IDF | LIVE BLOG
In Gaza, the IDF called on residents in the north to evacuate ahead of an impending assault
Israel - Hamas War day 543: The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a rocket that crossed into Israeli territory from the northern Gaza Strip. Sirens went off in Sderot and nearby communities.
In Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets struck the Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah operative named as Hassan Badir, who was helping Hamas terrorists plan a serious attack against Israel.
The Houthis in Yemen claimed to have shot down a US MQ9 drone in the Marab district of Yemen. This is the 16th time they have reported a successful interception.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907100871877431766
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907097817593549015
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907094192444018934
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907092339295723952
Smotrich moves to cancel tariffs on US goods in good will gesture to Trump
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907088725168775213
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907077858259775936
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907074028898005354
Report: Trump to stop $210 million for Princeton over antisemitism
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907068135515242945
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907056513950023979
Haaretz journalist under fire for appearing on antisemite's podcast
Qatar-gate suspects accused of leaking information to media for Doha
Travel warning issued to Israelis ahead of Passover holiday
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906839482688569366
Saudi Arabia, UAE & Kuwait refuse to let US use air bases for Iran attack
Netanyahu to continue interviewing candidates for Shin Bet chief
IDF eliminates key Hezbollah operative in Beirut strike
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906996672330109242
https://x.com/i/web/status/1906970413969609113
