Gazan terrorists launch rocket at Israel, intercepted by IDF | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 543: The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a rocket that crossed into Israeli territory from the northern Gaza Strip. Sirens went off in Sderot and nearby communities.

In Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets struck the Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah operative named as Hassan Badir, who was helping Hamas terrorists plan a serious attack against Israel.

In Gaza, the IDF called on residents in the north to evacuate ahead of an impending assault.

The Houthis in Yemen claimed to have shot down a US MQ9 drone in the Marab district of Yemen. This is the 16th time they have reported a successful interception.

To catch up on the Monday's updates, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war