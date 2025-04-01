Gazan terrorists launch rocket at Israel, intercepted by IDF | LIVE BLOG

In Gaza, the IDF called on residents in the north to evacuate ahead of an impending assault

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

Israel - Hamas War day 543: The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a rocket that crossed into Israeli territory from the northern Gaza Strip. Sirens went off in Sderot and nearby communities.

In Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets struck the Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah operative named as Hassan Badir, who was helping Hamas terrorists plan a serious attack against Israel.

In Gaza, the IDF called on residents in the north to evacuate ahead of an impending assault.

The Houthis in Yemen claimed to have shot down a US MQ9 drone in the Marab district of Yemen. This is the 16th time they have reported a successful interception.

To catch up on the Monday's updates, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907100871877431766

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907097817593549015

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907094192444018934

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907092339295723952

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Smotrich moves to cancel tariffs on US goods in good will gesture to Trump

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907088725168775213

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907077858259775936

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907074028898005354

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Report: Trump to stop $210 million for Princeton over antisemitism

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907068135515242945

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1907056513950023979

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Haaretz journalist under fire for appearing on antisemite's podcast

READ MORE HERE

Qatar-gate suspects accused of leaking information to media for Doha

READ MORE HERE

Travel warning issued to Israelis ahead of Passover holiday

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1906839482688569366

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Saudi Arabia, UAE & Kuwait refuse to let US use air bases for Iran attack

READ MORE HERE

Netanyahu to continue interviewing candidates for Shin Bet chief

READ MORE HERE

IDF eliminates key Hezbollah operative in Beirut strike

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1906996672330109242

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1906970413969609113

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments