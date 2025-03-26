Gazans beg for protection from Hamas as widespread protests begin

Residents of the Gaza Strip took to the streets as part of planned demonstrations on Wednesday across the Palestinian enclave, with one source telling i24NEWS that "the demonstrators need protection from Hamas."

Local clan leaders in the southern part of Gaza issued a statement calling for a "popular uprising" on Wednesday, demanding Hamas end its rule. Similar calls were issued in other areas. The protests began at midday.

This comes on the backdrop of limited humanitarian aid after Israel halted the entry of goods into Gaza, aimed at pressuring Hamas in negotiations to release hostages. Protesters lamented the current conditions, caused by Hamas stealing the aid and selling it at exhorbitant prices.

Basic goods such as flour, eggs, and milke have become completely unavailable. A kilogram (2.2 pounds) of sugar rose from 2 shekels ($0.55) to 100 shekels ($27.29). Baby formula is available in only limited amounts, with each pack costing 150 shekels ($40.93), while a pack of diapers now costs 300 shekels ($81.85). Now that electricity to Gaza's desalination plant has been cut, drinking water is now limited.