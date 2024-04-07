Gazans return to Khan Yunis as IDF withdraws ground forces

Following the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) withdrawal of ground forces from the Gaza Strip, Palestinians cautiously return to the devastated city of Khan Younis, signaling a fragile step toward normalcy amidst the aftermath of conflict.

Months of intense fighting between IDF troops and Hamas militants have left the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis in ruins.

Prior to the eruption of violence on October 7, the bustling city was home to nearly 400,000 residents. However, the onslaught triggered by Hamas's deadly incursion into Israel resulted in widespread devastation, claiming the lives of approximately 1,200 individuals and leading to the abduction of 253 hostages, primarily civilians.

In the wake of the conflict, the IDF has withdrawn all its ground forces from the region, leaving only one brigade to secure a corridor that divides the enclave. This move has prompted Palestinians to cautiously return to their homes, though the city still bears the scars of war.

Authorities report casualties, with over 33,175 Palestinians killed and 75,886 wounded since the outbreak of hostilities. However, figures released by the Hamas-run health ministry are subject to scrutiny, with allegations of inflated numbers that include both civilian casualties and Hamas militants killed in combat.