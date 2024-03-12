Germany to join humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza - report

In response to the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza, the German Air Force is set to participate in humanitarian airdrops into the region, according to government sources who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.

The decision comes at the behest of the German foreign ministry in Berlin, as aid agencies have reported significant delays in delivering essential supplies to Gaza since the onset of the conflict on October 7.

Bureaucratic obstacles and security concerns have hampered traditional delivery methods, prompting calls for alternative routes such as sea and airdrops.

Amid mounting concerns over the deteriorating situation, Israel's allies have called for easier access to deliver aid to Gaza. The United Nations has warned that approximately a quarter of Gaza's population is now at risk of starvation due to the ongoing conflict.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Essa, File

Germany's participation in the humanitarian airdrops follows similar efforts by other nations, including Jordan, the United States, Egypt, France, and Belgium.

Additionally, reports indicate that Morocco is also slated to join the initiative, as per Israeli media reports.