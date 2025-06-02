GHF: Nearly 6 million meals given out in past week, no proof of IDF attack

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced on Monday that it has distributed 5.88 million meals during its first week of operations in the Gaza Strip, while refuting Hamas's allegations about incidents during the distributions.

According to the organization, 21 trucks of food aid have been delivered from the Tel al-Sultan distribution site, totaling 18,720 packages representing approximately 1,081,080 meals. This delivery brings the cumulative total to about 5.88 million meals distributed since the start of operations.

John Acree, interim executive director of the GHF, praised the progress made, stating that this rapid deployment "It proves our model is functional and is an effective means to deliver live-saving assistance to the Gazan people under emergency conditions. We will continue to make adjustments and improvements to our operations to ensure we can increase our capacity and ability to provide more in the coming weeks and months."

Acree added that the GHF plans to expand its operations by opening four additional distribution sites, including one in northern Gaza. On Sunday, reports claimed that the IDF had attacked a food distribution point near Rafah, causing civilian casualties. The GHF denied these reports, broadcasting security camera footage from the site showing calm civilian activity without reported incidents. "We reiterate that there were no injuries, fatalities or incidents during our operations yesterday. Period. We have yet to see any concrete evidence that there was an attack at or near our facility yesterday and that evidence-based reporting should be at least the minimum requirement for news outlets," the organization stated.

The IDF also denied the allegations, stating that its preliminary investigation found no evidence of an attack on civilians at the aid site. According to an Israeli military source, the troops operated during the night about a kilometer from the distribution area, outside of activity hours. GHF criticized Hamas for allegedly spreading misinformation harmful to critical humanitarian efforts.

Despite this, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food."

He called for an "immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable."