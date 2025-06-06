4 IDF soldiers dead, 5 wounded in collapse of booby-trapped building in south Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Resuming its operations after a deadly shooting, GHF urges Gazans to wait for notifications rather than show up to the distribution sites en masse
The Israeli- and U.S.-backed organization delivering aid to Gazans announced on Friday that it was forced to close its sites early, citing safety concerns.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said its operations in Rafah were hindered by “excessive crowding that made it unsafe to proceed,” adding that before the forced closure the two sites in Rafah were able to deliver 8,160 boxes of food.
The announcement also urged Gazans to only arrive to the distribution sites after getting notifications from the GHF.
The GHF operations were resumed on Thursday after a pause of some 24 hours to regroup and resolve security issues following a deadly shooting by the jihadists of Hamas. The terrorist group has been trying to disrupt the new aid distribution mechanism, which it regards as a threat to its sway over Gazans.
IDF chief of staff rubberstamps new battle plans for Gaza
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved new battle plans for the continutation of the Gaza campaign following a consultation with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1931007405271249134
