GHF says Hamas 'brutally attacked' aid workers, at least 5 massacred

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) accused Hamas of massacring its aid workers on Wednesday night, attacking a bus carrying more than 24 Palestinian employees working with the American company to bring aid to Gazans. The GHF said it knows of at least five people killed, more wounded, and fears that others may have been abducted.

"We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms," the GHF said.

The bus was on its way to one of the distribution centers in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis.

According to Hamas-affiliated media outlets, the terror group executed five fighters of the Popular Forces, a rival militia led by tribal leader Yasser Abu Shabab. Twelve others were shot in the legs.

Ghassan Duhine, deputy to Abu Shabab, denied claims that members of the militia were killed by Hamas. “Those who were killed by terrorist Hamas are innocent aid workers,” Duhine said, adding: “We will not forgive the crimes of Hamas against our people and we will seek retribution.”

"These were aid workers," the GHF said. "Humanitarians. Fathers, brothers, sons, and friends, who were risking their lives everyday to help others. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with every victim, every family, and every person still unaccounted for."

Hamas "openly threatened" GHF employees and the civilians seeking aid, while the organization, registered in Switzerland but formed in the US with Israeli approval, blamed the international community and organizations for "silence" amid the threats.

"The GHF holds Hamas fully responsible for taking the lives of our dedicated workers who have been distributing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people at the foundation’s sites in central and southern Gaza. Tonight, the world must see this for what it is: an attack on humanity. We call on the international community to immediately condemn Hamas for this unprovoked attack and continued threat against our people simply trying to feed the Palestinian people.

The organization said that it will continue working to provide aid to Gazans.