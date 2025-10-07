Global shift: from Oct. 7 to worldwide recognition of Palestine

Two years after October 7, the world’s approach to the Palestinian question has changed dramatically, moving from the political margins to the center of international diplomacy.

Even before the attacks, three out of every four countries had already recognized a Palestinian state. Despite decades of symbolic gestures, Palestinian statehood remains elusive. And the latest wave of recognition, while historic in scope, is unlikely to alter that reality.

In recent months, major Western powers including the United Kingdom and France have joined more than ten nations in formally recognizing the State of Palestine.

“To revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution,” said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, “the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine.” French President Emmanuel Macron made a similar declaration last month, describing it as a step toward “justice and peace.”

Reactions to the move have been deeply divided. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro cautioned that the timing “runs the risk of being seen as a reward to Hamas for October 7.” In contrast, Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Khamis called it “a reward for the Palestinian and Israeli people to recognize peace not Hamas.”

Hamas, however, swiftly claimed political victory, framing the recognitions as the fruit of “decades of resistance and steadfastness,” in the words of senior official Osama Hamdan.

Analysts say the October 7 attacks reignited global focus on the Palestinian issue, overshadowing the normalization efforts once driven by the Abraham Accords and Israel-Saudi rapprochement. Pro-Palestinian protests surged worldwide, from Berlin to Boston, Mexico City to Melbourne, giving the issue unprecedented visibility, even as some rallies descended into anti-Semitic rhetoric and violence. “There are plenty of anti-Semitic elements within these protests,” Shapiro warned. “We should not accept that as a legitimate contribution to this discussion.”

Amid mounting international pressure, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced political reforms including pledges to exclude Hamas from governance, revise school curricula, and end controversial financial policies that reward convicted attackers.

“This is good for all of us,” said Al-Khamis, “because we must stop radical groups anywhere in the region, especially Iran.”

While the future remains uncertain, one consensus appears to be taking shape: Hamas’s role in Gaza must end. “Hamas lost the war,” Al-Khamis said. “Even when they brought the Palestinian case to the world, everyone agreed, Hamas cannot remain.”

Still, the broader impact of this diplomatic wave is unclear. For many Israelis and Jews worldwide, the surge in anti-Israel sentiment and isolation since the war began has already left deep scars. Whether those divisions ease after the fighting stops, or harden into a new geopolitical reality remains to be seen.

For now, one thing is certain: Palestinian statehood is once again at the heart of the global conversation, shaping politics far beyond the borders of Gaza and Israel.