Abigail Idan, a four-year-old Israeli hostage, was released on November 26 after 51 days in Hamas captivity, just two days after her fourth birthday.

Liz Naftali, Abigail's great aunt, has been a vocal advocate for hostages since the October 7 massacre in which Abigail was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Naftali has emphasized that a hostage deal could be reached if the leadership of Israel or Hamas genuinely desired it. "If there was an interest of the leadership to bring home the remaining hostages, it would have been done already," she stated.

Abigail's traumatic ordeal began when she witnessed the murder of her parents, Roy and Smadar, during the October 7 attacks.

She sought refuge with neighbors before they were all taken hostage by Hamas. Her release has allowed her family to start the healing process, but Naftali continues to advocate for the remaining 130 hostages.

Naftali spoke at the Global Security Conference in Doha this week, highlighting the importance of sharing the stories of those affected by the events in Israel's south. She praised the warm and thoughtful reception she received in Qatar and stressed the significance of engaging in dialogue with people from diverse backgrounds.

"We need to be talking and listening," Naftali said.

She expressed her gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani for their roles in facilitating the negotiations that led to the release of over 100 hostages in November.

"Every day is a day we could lose more people," Naftali warned.

"Abigail coming home allowed our family to begin healing," Naftali added. "Other families can’t until their loved ones return to them."