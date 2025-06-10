Greta Thunberg lands in Paris after being expelled from Israel

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg landed on Tuesday in Paris, after being deported from Israel following her participation in the so-called "freedom flotilla" to the Gaza Strip.

At a press conference she held upon landing, Thunberg issued a series of harsh statements against Israel and Western countries and accused them of collaborating with a "continuous genocide" and the "kidnapping" of her and her friends.

Thunberg accused Israel of slaughtering Palestinians, while adding that Europe's silence amounts to a collaboration with the crime. "Recognition of a Palestinian state is the absolute minimum."

According to her, the activists were "kidnapped" from international waters and forcibly brought to Israel, she said. She described the attempt to enter Gaza as a "necessary humanitarian mission," intended to provide aid to residents and express solidarity: "We brought what we could because they bombed the previous ship. It was a mission to tell the Palestinians – we see you and we are not ready to accept what is happening."

About her experience in Israel she added – "I was disconnected, we had no access to lawyers. But what I went through is nothing compared to what the Palestinians are experiencing. We will continue to fight. This is our promise to them."

The Foreign Ministry reported that Thunberg signed a waiver of the right to a hearing before expulsion, and flew to Sweden on Israeli funding via Paris on an El Al flight. Meanwhile, other activists who were detained with her were transferred to hearings, and some have not yet agreed to leave the country voluntarily.

"Greta and her friends were taken to watch a movie about the October 7 massacre," Israel's Defense Minister Katz said, "and they left the room when they realized what it was about. They prefer the murderers over the victims, and refuse to see the truth."

The humanitarian aid, "what the activists didn't consume," will be sent to Gazans through the approved channels.