Hagari: Palestinian terrorists murdered Kfir and Ariel Bibas with their bare hands, bodies abused

Palestinian terrorists murdered Kfir and Ariel Bibas with their bare hands, and then mutilated the bodies to cover up the evidence, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced Friday.

"These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, together with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7th, 2023.

Contrary to Hamas' lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike.

Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood.

The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys, they killed them with their bare hands.

Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.

This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process, and intelligence that supports the findings.

We have shared these findings, intelligence and forensic, with our partners around the world so that they can verify it, and that the entire world will know exactly how the Hamas terrorist organization operates.

Ariel and Kfir were murdered, and then yesterday returned in a cynical and cruel ceremony in Gaza.

Shiri Bibas, who was meant to be returned with her children to Israel yesterday as part of the agreement, was not returned by Hamas.

Hamas lied and violated the agreement.

The body that Hamas falsely claimed was Shiri, was not hers, and not of any other hostage.

Instead, Hamas sent over the body of an anonymous woman.

This is further evidence of Hamas’ barbaric cruelty."