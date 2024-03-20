Hamas accuses Israel of leading talks 'to a dead end' with 'general negativity'

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the terror group presented its response to the ceasefire proposal, including a hostage exchange deal.

He said Hamas “showed positivity and high flexibility. Israel's response to our proposals regarding the truce was generally negative and threatens to bring the negotiations to a dead end.”

Hamdan said Hamas “seeks to end the aggressive war against our people and is intensifying its efforts to bring in aid.”

His comments did not address reports of Hamas stealing humanitarian aid to sell to Gazan civilians at exorbitant prices.

The war in the Gaza Strip came as a response to the October 7 surprise attack against Israel, during which more than 240 Israelis were abducted and taken to Gaza by terrorists.

According to Hamdan, his organization “provided the necessary flexibility and put the ball” in Israel’s court, naming “Netanyahu personally, his terrorist government and those who support them bear responsibility for the disruption of the agreement.”

Past reports have said that Hamas is insisting on a long-term ceasefire and a staged release of the hostages, more than 130 of whom are still in captivity, in exchange for Palestinian terrorist prisoners.

He also blasted Israel’s operations in the Shifa Hospital, where the terrorist group has once again embedded itself after Israeli forces cleared the area from operatives earlier in the war.

Praising Gazan leaders who “refused to respond to the occupation's malicious plans,” Hamdan made no mention of accusations Hamas brutally executed clan leaders accused of collaborating with Israel.

Hamdan called on the US to stop sending Israel weapons “if it is truly serious about stopping the genocide in Gaza.”

