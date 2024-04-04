Hamas accuses Netanyahu of 'blocking hostage release'

In a press conference from Beirut on Thursday, Hamas official Osama Hamdan painted a bleak picture of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks, alleging that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately obstructing progress.

According to Hamdan, Netanyahu's lack of interest in securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas is a significant barrier to reaching a resolution.

Hamdan accused Netanyahu and the IDF "drowning in the sands of Gaza," suggesting that Israel's objectives in the region have not been achieved and are unlikely to be realized. He described the negotiations as being trapped in a "vicious cycle," with little headway being made due to alleged evasions by the Israeli government.

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ceasefire talks have hit a standstill in recent weeks, with both sides presenting their demands as prerequisites for any potential agreement. Qatar, acting as a mediator, has stressed the importance of allowing displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza as a crucial component of any ceasefire deal.

The deadlock in negotiations serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated divisions and unresolved issues plaguing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.