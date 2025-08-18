Hamas agrees to 60-day ceasefire proposal under Egyptian pressure, sources say to i24NEWS

Recommended -

Sources within Hamas told i24NEWS that the 60-day ceasefire proposal the group recently accepted is nearly identical to the “Witkoff proposal” they had previously rejected.

The shift in Hamas’s position, according to the sources, came under intense Egyptian pressure.

The proposed deal is structured in two stages. In the first stage, Hamas would immediately release 10 living hostages and 15 deceased captives.

By day 60 of the ceasefire, all remaining hostages would be released, even though Israel has not provided guarantees that military operations would not resume. Should no agreement be reached to formally end the war by the conclusion of the ceasefire, the remaining hostages would not be freed.

The second stage involves Egypt providing guarantees for continued negotiations aimed at a permanent resolution to the conflict.

Hamas sources said that Egyptian officials convened all Palestinian factions in Cairo, exerting unified pressure on the group to accept the deal. Internal dynamics in Gaza also played a role: growing discontent among residents, including plans for a “million-man march” against Hamas, further influenced the leadership’s decision.

However, the sources cautioned that adherence to the agreement could be uncertain. They noted that Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad, the de facto military leader in Gaza, may not fully comply with the terms of the ceasefire.

The proposal marks a significant development in ongoing mediation efforts, but observers warn that its implementation could face serious obstacles given both internal tensions in Gaza and the lack of firm guarantees from Israel.