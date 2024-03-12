According to reports from Arab media outlet Al-Arabiya, Hamas has agreed to a revised version of a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States. A source within the Gazan terror group revealed this development on Tuesday.

The source indicated that representatives of Hamas are preparing to travel to Cairo for further discussions to finalize the details of the proposed ceasefire agreement.

The modified proposal, as described by the source, includes provisions for the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian militants. Additionally, it involves a phased return of Gazans to their homes, indicating a potential step towards de-escalation in the conflict.

This news comes amidst ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with Israel reportedly accepting terms for a six-week ceasefire. In exchange, Hamas is expected to release a portion of the hostages it has held since the October 7 assault on southern Israel.

However, Hamas has emphasized its preference for a permanent ceasefire agreement that would bring an end to hostilities and entail the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. The group is reluctant to agree to another temporary truce.

Under the latest proposal, Israel has offered to release Palestinian prisoners at a ratio of ten to one for every Hamas hostage released. It's worth noting that Hamas seized over 200 hostages during the October 7 attack.

During a previous ceasefire in late November, Hamas released more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for the release of approximately 240 Palestinian security prisoners by Israel.