After discussing Egyptian truce proposal, Israeli govt makes counteroffer

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas have greenlit the Egyptian proposal to release five living hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire, an unnamed Israeli official told local media Saturday. i24NEWS understands that the Israeli government will discuss the proposal during tonight's cabinet meeting, although the prospects that the ceasefire would be in effect by the next few days is unlikely.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel present a counteroffer after having discussed the proposals. This means that the apparent Hamas wish to have the ceasefire start as soon as Sunday, to coincide with the beginning of the Muslims holiday Eid al-Fitr, is unlikely to be accomodated.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fasting period, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Hamas sees a ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr as means to shore up its eroding legitimacy as the enclave's ruler, and intends to crack down on those participating in the protests against it inside Gaza.