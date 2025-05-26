Hamas agrees to Witkoff proposal for ceasefire in Gaza - report

Hamas has agreed to the ceasefire proposal forwarded by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to a report in Reuters that cited a Palestinian official.

The proposal stipulated for 10 hostages to be released for a 70-day cessation in hostilities. This is a change from the previous outline reported, one which Israel has said it would agree to, as 10 hostages would be released in the first day of a ceasefire that will extend for 60 days. If confirmed, nonetheless, Hamas's agreement represents a capitulation, after demanding a full Israeli withdrawal and long-term ceasefire.

According to the report, negotiations will continue for a longer calm, contingent on US guarantees.

