Hamas and Houthi chiefs meet to coordinate action against Israel - report

Senior figures from Hamas and Yemen’s Houthi rebels held a rare meeting to discuss coordinating their actions against Israel, according to a Western report citing Palestinian sources.

This comes as Houthi spokesman Nasr Al-Din Amer announced Hamas is holding the crew of a ship seized by Yemenite jihadis in November.

The Galaxy Leader cargo ship was hijacked the Red Sea 116 days ago with the jihadists having laid siege to the ship and taken hostage the ship’s crew of 17 Filipinos, two Bulgarians, three Ukrainians, two Mexicans and a Romanian.

Hamas, a Palestinian terror group committed to Israel's destruction, and the Yemen's Houthi jihadists belong to the so-called “axis of resistance,” a collection of antisemitic Iran proxies hostile that also includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iraqi militias.

The Houthis have attacked Red Sea shipping for months since the Israel-Hamas war was triggered by the Palestinian terror group’s October 7 atrocities, saying they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels "in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza."