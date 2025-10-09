Day 734 of the Israel-Hamas war

Hamas and Israel are set to sign a ceasefire agreement on Thursday at noon local time, implementing the initial phase of the US-proposed deal including the release of all Israeli hostages.

US President Donald Trump announced overnight Wednesday into Thursday that Hamas and Israel had reached an agreement after announcement of his 20-point Gaza peace plan on September 29, which led to talks between Hamas mediators and Israel later developing into two days of intensive negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The first stage of the deal, involving an immediate ceasefire and release of the remaining 20 living hostages as early as Saturday and as late as Monday, will be signed at 12 PM local time. The IDF is currently preparing to withdraw from 70 percent of the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X after the agreement was reached, writing about the hostages, "With God's help we will bring them all home."

The Hostage Families Forum released a statement expressing "their deep gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his team, for the leadership and determination that led to a historic breakthrough: an end to the war and a comprehensive agreement to return all the hostages."

