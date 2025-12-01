IDF: 2 terrorists killed after crossing Israel's 'yellow line' in northern Gaza | LIVE BLOG
A source told i24NEWS that Israel currently expects the hostage’s body to be released tomorrow, though details have not yet been officially finalized
Trump urges Israel to avoid interfering in Syria’s path to prosperity
In a post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump stressed the importance of Israel maintaining strong dialogue with Syria. He warned that nothing should be allowed to interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state, calling it a historic opportunity for peace and stability in the region.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1995513894421618993
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF neutralizes two terrorists crossing from northern Gaza
Earlier today, IDF forces identified and eliminated two terrorists in separate incidents as they crossed the yellow line in northern Gaza, posing an immediate threat. Troops in the Southern Command remain deployed under the ceasefire agreement, continuing operations to prevent further threats.
U.S. Envoy warns Iraq of imminent Israeli operation against Hezbollah
During an unannounced visit to Baghdad yesterday, U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack reportedly warned Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani of an imminent Israeli military operation aimed at fully disarming Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to Saudi outlet Al-Hadath, Barrack cautioned that Israel would deliver a severe response against Iraq should pro-Iranian factions intervene on Hezbollah’s behalf.
IDF blocks entrances to the city of Tubas, West Bank
Israeli army forces seized control of a vehicle during a raid in the town of Tubas. It is also reported that the army is blocking entrances to Tubas with earthen barricades.
North Gaza: The Red Cross and Hamas begin a search in Jabaliya for the body of a hostage
Palestinian sources report that members of the Al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas) are meeting with Red Cross teams in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip to begin the search for the body of a hostage.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1995462507108983152
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .