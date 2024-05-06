Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has announced it has agreed to a proposed ceasefire and hostage deal with Israel proposed by Egypt and Qatar, according to a statement by the group on Monday evening.

The announcement comes hours after the IDF had announced civilian evacuations in Rafah ahead of a planned offensive in southern Gaza.

An Israeli official told i24NEWS that the government is, "checking which ceasefire formula Hamas has agreed."

Another Israeli government official told Kann, "We received Hamas' answer. The negotiating team is now studying it."

The Israeli cabinet will hold phone discussion on Monday evening on the Hamas "agreement" to the ceasefire and hostage deal.

The terrorist organization said in an official statement: "The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniya, spoke by phone with the Prime Minister of Qatar - Mohammed bin Abd al-Rahman al-Thani, and with the head of Egyptian intelligence - Abbas Kamal, and informed them that Hamas agrees to their proposal for a ceasefire fire."

The agreement, if completed, is expected to include a six week ceasefire in Gaza, the release of over 30 Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. was reviewing the Hamas response.

“I can confirm that Hamas has issued a response. We are reviewing that response now and discussing it with our partners in the region.”

This is a developing story