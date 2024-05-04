Hamas to announce it accepts ceasefire and hostage deal - report | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. tells Qatar to expel Hamas leaders should they fail to rubber stamp the deal
Hamas leadership has approved the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage deal, Israeli N12 channel reported Saturday morning, citing a senior official of the Palestinian terror group.
Israeli official denies claims that Israel agreed to end war, call off Rafah operation as part of ceasefire and hostage deal
Saudi report says Hamas to accept ceasefire and hostage deal
Saudi Al-Sharq outlet reported Hamas is about to announce in the coming hours that it is accepting the ceasefire and hostage deal. The report cited an intensive eleventh hour talks between Egypt and Qatar and the delegations of Israel and Hamas concerning prisoners to be released in the deal. Hamas said it obtained a guarantee from the U.S. of a ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, in the third phase of the deal, and a promise that the IDF will halt fighting after the release of the hostages.
IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1786664840880111616
U.S. tells Qatar to expel Hamas politicos should an agreement fall through - report
Washington told Qatar in no uncertain terms that it expects the Gulf state where the political leadership of Hamas is ensconced to expel the Ismayil Haniye and co should they fail to accede to a ceasefire and hostage deal with Israel.