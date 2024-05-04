Hamas to announce it accepts ceasefire and hostage deal - report | LIVE UPDATES

Saudi report says Hamas to accept ceasefire and hostage deal

Saudi Al-Sharq outlet reported Hamas is about to announce in the coming hours that it is accepting the ceasefire and hostage deal. The report cited an intensive eleventh hour talks between Egypt and Qatar and the delegations of Israel and Hamas concerning prisoners to be released in the deal. Hamas said it obtained a guarantee from the U.S. of a ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, in the third phase of the deal, and a promise that the IDF will halt fighting after the release of the hostages.