Hamas begins collecting Israeli bodies ahead of Sharm El-Sheikh talks

Hamas has begun collecting the bodies of Israelis killed in the conflict and has requested a temporary halt to Israeli bombing to complete the process, a source told Al Arabiya.

The group confirmed that all living hostages will be handed over in a single stage, while the transfer of bodies is expected to take more time, reflecting the logistical challenges involved.

The source emphasized that the exit of Hamas leadership from Gaza will depend on internal decisions, and that Israel is fully aware of the number of hostages and deceased in its custody.

Hamas has provided mediators with a detailed list of both hostages and bodies to present to Israeli authorities.

Hamas also confirmed that it has received U.S. guarantees via Qatar that its leadership will not face interference and that the group has agreed to surrender its weapons. “The negotiations will be quick and intensive,” the source said, stressing that Hamas has a strong interest in seeing the process implemented swiftly.

The group reportedly seeks to link the initial phase of the deal, including the handover of hostages and bodies, to later stages addressing governance and disarmament, while demanding an ongoing ceasefire throughout the talks. Israeli officials are expected to reject any such linkage, leaving the resolution of these issues largely dependent on the skill and determination of U.S. mediators.

The Sharm El-Sheikh talks, scheduled to begin Monday, are expected to be intense, with both sides under international pressure to reach a swift and concrete agreement.