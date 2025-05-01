Hamas calls on Palestinians to 'burn all they can' amid fires in Israel

As violent fires are currently raging in Israel, Hamas published a message on Telegram on Wednesday calling on Palestinians to "burn everything they can in the groves, forests and settlers' houses."

"Youth of the West Bank, youth of Jerusalem, and those who are in Israel – set their cars on fire... Gaza awaits the revenge of the free people," wrote the terrorist organization.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Jenin News Network posted a similar message accompanied by a photo of a masked person setting fire to a field, with a burning city in the background. The image was captioned with "The settlers' houses will be reduced to ashes under the feet of the revolutionaries" and the hashtag "Burn the settlers' houses."

Many messages of the same kind have since spread on Palestinian social networks. "Let's give them nightmares of the occupation, so they know that every day is a fight for resistance," one message said. "Light the fires of freedom everywhere. We will not give up and will not abandon until we have burned every piece of stolen land." The fires that are ravaging Israel have also been described as "flames of the flood," in reference to the name given by Hamas to the massacre of October 7, "the Al-Aqsa Flood."

"The settlers' houses and the surrounding areas are your target. Burn them with your Molotov cocktails and set the grass near the settlement outposts on fire," a pro-Hamas X account said. "This is an opportunity for you to stoke the fires, boost your morale and make up your minds, set their settlements on fire," a Telegram channel with several hundred thousand subscribers said.

Other messages shared on these kinds of social media accounts have called to "take advantage of the summer heat to set fire to the settlers' forests," or even calls to "burn the occupation's forests and its colonies. Go burn, go burn." "Gasoline and a spark can turn this entity into a fire hell. The settlements and their forests are your targets."