Hamas categorically refuses any disarmament in Gaza

A senior Hamas official denied on Sunday the existence of contacts with Saudi Arabia or France regarding a potential disarmament of the terror organization in the Gaza Strip. Speaking to the daily Al-Araby Al-Jadeed – a UK-based, Qatari funded paper – the unnamed source referred to this issue as an "absolute red line."

"The weapons of resistance are not negotiable," he said. "This position is unanimous among all the armed factions of the Strip, not just Hamas," he said, ruling out any discussion on this subject.

In addition, he strongly criticized the diplomatic efforts aimed at disarming the territory without responding to the demands of the Islamist movement. "Any diplomatic activity that does not require Israel to withdraw from the Strip and allow the entry of humanitarian aid serves the Netanyahu government, which is struggling to resist international pressure in the face of images of children killed in Gaza," he asserted.

Hamas has nonetheless conveyed to mediators that it does not insist on governing Gaza if this constitutes an obstacle to the cessation of fighting, the rebuilding of the territory, and the delivery of aid. Regarding hostages, the organization reiterated its willingness to release all of them at once, noting that some are injured and suffering under difficult conditions "like the rest of the inhabitants of Gaza." "What Netanyahu has not been able to achieve on the military field, he will not achieve it at the negotiating table either," concluded the Hamas official.