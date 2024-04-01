Hamas chief Haniyeh's sister, Israeli citizen, arrested for security reasons

A sister of Hamas politbureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was arrested on suspicion of contact with operatives from the terror group and supporting acts of terror, defense sources say.

The 57-year-old woman was detained in a raid mounted jointly by police and the Shin Bet security agency.

She resides of the southern town Tel Sheva.

Police further added that documents and electronic devices were found during a raid on the suspect’s home, linking her to “serious security offenses.”