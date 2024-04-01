Hamas chief Haniyeh's sister, Israeli citizen, arrested for security reasons
She is accused of contacts with top Hamas officials and anti-Israeli incitement
i24NEWS
1 min read
A sister of Hamas politbureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was arrested on suspicion of contact with operatives from the terror group and supporting acts of terror, defense sources say.
The 57-year-old woman was detained in a raid mounted jointly by police and the Shin Bet security agency.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774724613630525517
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
She resides of the southern town Tel Sheva.
Police further added that documents and electronic devices were found during a raid on the suspect’s home, linking her to “serious security offenses.”
This article received 3 comments