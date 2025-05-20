Hamas claims Israeli delegation sits in Doha hotel instead of negotiating

A leading Hamas source on Tuesday told the London-based, Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the Israeli delegation in Doha has not conducted any negotiations with Qatari and Egyptian mediators since Saturday.

The official accused journalists close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of peddling the illusion that an agreement is imminent since Saturday, while the negotiating delegation sits in the hotel and does nothing.

This comes after Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani accused Israel of undermining chances for a ceasefire in Gaza, slamming its "irresponsible aggressive behavior." While mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the US attempt to broker an agreement to free the hostages and ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the talks are said to be at an impasse.

"One party seeks a comprehensive agreement while the other wants a partial one, and we are unable to bridge the gap," he said, blaming "political games" for sabotaging efforts.