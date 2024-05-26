Day 233 of Israel at war: Egyptian sources said efforts were ongoing to restart negotiations between Israel and Hamas. This comes after a ruling in the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, the Hamas terror organization's last stronghold in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel continued to act against Hezbollah targedts in Lebanon, responding to the aggression from the north that broke out since the day after October 7.

