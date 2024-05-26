Rockets fired from Lebanon; Hezbollah operative reportedly eliminated | LIVE UPDATES
Spokesperson for the Hamas terrorist group says mediators have not yet reached out to the organization about resuming hostage deal negotiations
Day 233 of Israel at war: Egyptian sources said efforts were ongoing to restart negotiations between Israel and Hamas. This comes after a ruling in the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, the Hamas terror organization's last stronghold in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israel continued to act against Hezbollah targedts in Lebanon, responding to the aggression from the north that broke out since the day after October 7.
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah rising amid rocket barrages, airstrikes
Gantz says state probe into October 7 needed to rebuild public trust
🚨Additional barrage triggers sirens in Betzet, Rosh Hanikra, Hanita, Shlomi
Lebanese reports show motorcycle struck in a-Naqoura, southwestern Lebanon
🚨Sirens heard a second time in western Galilee
🚨Sirens blare in western Galilee region of northern Israel
Reported Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, no confirmation yet from IDF
🚨Rocket sirens sound on Israel-Lebanon border in communities of Yir'on and Avivim
Hamas says talk of restarting negotations 'not serious'
War cabinet member Benny Gantz submits request to establish state commission on October 7
Report: 200 trucks from Egypt's Rafah crossing make way to Israel's Kerem Shalom
Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan slams Secretary General Antonio Guterres for expressing condolences for late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi
International efforts ongoing to restore 2005 Israel-PA deal on administering Gaza crossings
Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon, no damage reported
Israeli Foreign Minister Katz to Spain: Hamas thanks you
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz continued his series of video clips on social media, lampooning Spain, Ireland, and Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state.
Operations in West Bank conclude with 7 wanted terrorists arrested
The IDF said that seven wanted terrorists were arrested in overnight raids in Tulkarem, Ramallah, and Nablus.
In addition, army bulldozers entered Jenin to detonate and neutralize explosives buried in the streets to attack Israeli forces entering the city.
IDF strikes targets in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army said that warplanes struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and buildings used by the group in al-Khiam and Aita Sha'ab in southern Lebanon.
Artillery also targeted sites used by the group in al-Khiam, Hula, Markaba, and Kafrkela in southern Lebanon.
Hamas claims Israeli soldier captured in Gaza; IDF says no incident occurred
Abu Obaida, spokesman for Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades, said that a number of Israeli solders were killed, wounded, and captured during operations in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.
According to the group, military equipment was also stolen and terrorists blew up the tunnel used to attack the Israeli force.
The Israel Defense Forces said that no such incident occurred where Israeli soldiers were captured.
A video shared by the group appears to show a captive being dragged through a tunnel, although he does not appear to be wearing Israeli army fatigues. Weapons captured also do not appear to be standard issue for the IDF.