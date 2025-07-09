Hamas claims it agreed to release 10 hostages

Recommended -

Source familiar with the details told i24NEWS on Wednesday that after the submission of the new Israeli proposal "significant progress was made on the way to a deal."

Also on Wednesday, Hamas says it has “demonstrated flexibility” in ceasefire talks in Doha and has agreed to release 10 hostages.

In an official statement, Hamas claims the main issues of disagreement remain the entry of aid, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and guarantees for a permanent ceasefire.