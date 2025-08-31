Hamas confirms death of Mohammed Sinwar | LIVE BLOG
Israel had already confirmed his elimination months ago, but Hamas has now released pictures of him along with other eliminated Hamas leaders labeled as 'martyrs'
Day 695 of the Israel-Hamas war
Hamas confirmed the death of military leader Mohammed Sinwar. Israel had announced his death months ago in a strike in May.
Hamas's military spokesperson was also reported killed in Saturday Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.
Hamas's military spokesperson reported killed in Saturday Israeli airstrike in Gaza City
A Palestinian source confirmed to Saudi Al-Arabiya that Hamas's military spokesperson Abu Ubeidah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City, along with everyone who was inside.
According to the source, members of Abu Ubeidah’s family and Hamas military leader confirmed his death after examining the body.
There is still no official confirmation from Hamas.
Hamas confirms death of military leader Mohammed Sinwar, Israel had announced his death months ago in a strike in May
Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar's death but published pictures of him along with other Hamas leaders, describing them as "martyrs."