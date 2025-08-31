Hamas confirms death of Mohammed Sinwar | LIVE BLOG

Israel had already confirmed his elimination months ago, but Hamas has now released pictures of him along with other eliminated Hamas leaders labeled as 'martyrs'

Screenshot from a video dating to December 2023, with Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar seen in an underground tunnel in Gaza
Screenshot from a video dating to December 2023, with Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar seen in an underground tunnel in Gaza

Day 695 of the Israel-Hamas war

Hamas confirmed the death of military leader Mohammed Sinwar. Israel had announced his death months ago in a strike in May. 

Hamas's military spokesperson was also reported killed in Saturday Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.

White House advances plans for a Department of War - report

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, WSJ reports. Read more

Hamas's military spokesperson reported killed in Saturday Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

A Palestinian source confirmed to Saudi Al-Arabiya that Hamas's military spokesperson Abu Ubeidah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City, along with everyone who was inside. 

According to the source, members of Abu Ubeidah’s family and Hamas military leader confirmed his death after examining the body. 

There is still no official confirmation from Hamas.

Hamas confirms death of military leader Mohammed Sinwar, Israel had announced his death months ago in a strike in May

Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar's death but published pictures of him along with other Hamas leaders, describing them as "martyrs."

