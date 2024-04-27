Hamas confirms receipt of Israel’s latest response in hostage deal talks | LIVE UPDATES

'Hamas has received today the official response of the Zionist occupation to the proposal presented to the Egyptian and the Qatari mediators'

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya
Hamas official Khalil al-HayyaAdel Hana/AP

Hamas has received Israel’s official response to its latest truce proposal and will study it before submitting a reply, the jihadist group’s deputy Gaza chief says in a statement.

“Hamas has received today the official response of the Zionist occupation to the proposal presented to the Egyptian and the Qatari mediators on April 13,” Khalil Al-Hayya, who is currently based in Qatar, says in a statement published by the group.

After more than six months of war with Israel in Gaza, the negotiations remain deadlocked, with Hamas sticking to maximalist demands.

