Hamas confirms receipt of Israel’s latest response in hostage deal talks | LIVE UPDATES
'Hamas has received today the official response of the Zionist occupation to the proposal presented to the Egyptian and the Qatari mediators'
Hamas has received Israel’s official response to its latest truce proposal and will study it before submitting a reply, the jihadist group’s deputy Gaza chief says in a statement.
“Hamas has received today the official response of the Zionist occupation to the proposal presented to the Egyptian and the Qatari mediators on April 13,” Khalil Al-Hayya, who is currently based in Qatar, says in a statement published by the group.
After more than six months of war with Israel in Gaza, the negotiations remain deadlocked, with Hamas sticking to maximalist demands.
WATCH: IDF strike takes out a squad of Hamas terrorists about to fire at the forces
IDF troops kill 2 Palestinian terrorists who opened fire on an army outpost near Jenin
🚨Rocket alert sirens activated in northern Israel