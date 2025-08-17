Hamas considers moving Israeli hostages to Gaza City - report

Recommended -

Reports from Arabic news outlet Asharq al-Awsat indicate that Hamas and other Palestinian factions, including Islamic Jihad, are exploring the possibility of transferring Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip to Gaza City.

The move, still under consideration, aims to increase pressure on Israel and potentially halt the military advance into the city.

According to sources, the plan is closely linked to Israel’s intensified operations in Gaza. Factions seek to tie the hostages’ fate to the decisions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government regarding the occupation of Gaza City.

Since the war began, Hamas has focused on preserving the lives of hostages to use them in potential prisoner exchanges or to negotiate ceasefires. However, with fighting intensifying and reports of a possible evacuation of Gaza City within two weeks, the group may adopt a new strategy.

An official cited by the newspaper said, “The price to be paid must be high—not only in the lives of Israeli soldiers entering Gaza, but also in the lives of hostages.” The statement suggests the move is intended to signal that continued Israeli operations could endanger both Palestinian civilians and Israeli captives.