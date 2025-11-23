Isaac Herzog welcomes the elimination of Hezbollah's military chief and promises to "neutralize the threat in the North"

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted Sunday night to the elimination of Hezbollah chief of staff Haitham Ali Tabataba'i in an Israeli strike in Lebanon.

"I congratulate the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the Cabinet, the security forces and all those who participated in this operation," Herzog said.

He affirmed that the State of Israel "will continue to act as necessary to eliminate the threat on the northern border" and guarantee the safety of the region's inhabitants as well as that of all Israeli citizens. According to the presidency, this operation sends a clear message that "any threat emanating from Hezbollah will be dealt with decisively."