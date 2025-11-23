IDF confirms elimination of Hezbollah Chief of Staff | LIVE BLOG
The Lebanese Health Ministry says five were killed and 28 wounded in the IDF's Beirut strike
Saudi media reported Sunday morning that a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo "to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the second phase of the agreement."
Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, reports are being made that the air force attacked Saturday night from the southeast of the city of Khan Yunis.
The Israeli Chief of Staff claims responsibility for the elimination of a senior Hezbollah commander in Dahiyeh
The IDF Chief of Staff, General Eyal Zamir, confirmed that the strike carried out in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeted "the highest-ranking commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization." The operation was directed from the command post at Kirya Air Base in Tel Aviv, in the presence of several senior military officials, including the head of the operations division, General Itzik Cohen, and several commanders of operational brigades.
Isaac Herzog welcomes the elimination of Hezbollah's military chief and promises to "neutralize the threat in the North"
Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted Sunday night to the elimination of Hezbollah chief of staff Haitham Ali Tabataba'i in an Israeli strike in Lebanon.
"I congratulate the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the Cabinet, the security forces and all those who participated in this operation," Herzog said.
He affirmed that the State of Israel "will continue to act as necessary to eliminate the threat on the northern border" and guarantee the safety of the region's inhabitants as well as that of all Israeli citizens. According to the presidency, this operation sends a clear message that "any threat emanating from Hezbollah will be dealt with decisively."
PMO confirms Netanyahu ordered an IDF airstrike on Hezbollah Chief of Staff in central Beirut
IDF conducts a precise airstrike over Beirut targeting a key Hezbollah commander
Sources confirm to i24NEWS that Hezbollah commander Ali Tabatabai was the target of the strike. Tabatabai is known to have risen through Hezbollah’s ranks over years of involvement in the organization’s military operations, developing a reputation as a seasoned and influential figure within its military hierarchy.
IDF confirms Hamas headquarter elimination:
The IDF confirmed it eliminated Hamas's head of supply and equipment in its production headquarters on Saturday in response to a ceasefire violation
Netanyahu says Israel will 'act independently' at Cabinet meeting
"We will continue to do everything necessary to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its threat to us. We are doing the same in Gaza - Hamas does not stop violating the ceasefire, and we are acting accordingly, independent of anyone," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.
IDF announces a large-scale recruitment exercise for reservists
A telephone dialing exercise without reporting for reservists serving in some IDF units will begin Sunday morning.
As part of the exercise, text messages will be sent and calls will be made to reservists.
"We emphasize that this is a telephone exercise and there is no need to report to the unit."
Saudi report: Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya arrives in Cairo
The Hamas delegation headed by Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo Saturday night to discuss the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip with Egyptian officials and to discuss ways to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.
According to Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Hamas delegation is scheduled to meet with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence Major General Hassan Rashad to discuss a number of issues, including the Hamas operatives stranded in a tunnel behind the yellow line in Rafah and the implementation of the stalled clauses of the agreement, among them opening the Rafah crossing.
Reports in the Gaza Strip
IDF Air Force reportedly attacks Gaza Saturday night southeast of the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza reports claim