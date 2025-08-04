Hamas demands 250 aid trucks daily to resume negotiations, source to i24NEWS | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to newly released Hamas videos showing emaciated Israeli hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David.

Netanyahu said the hostages were being "starved in dungeons" while their captors appeared well-fed. He likened the imagery to scenes from the Nazi era and accused Hamas of waging psychological warfare to “break” Israel and manipulate global opinion. Reiterating that Hamas has no interest in a hostage deal, Netanyahu vowed to continue military operations to destroy the terror group and free all hostages, emphasizing that he had spoken with the families of those held captive.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid to Gaza continues to be a point of contention. According to Israel’s COGAT agency, 1,200 trucks carrying 23,000 tons of aid entered the Strip last week, and hundreds of pallets have also been airdropped. Yet much of this aid remains undistributed inside Gaza, with Israel blaming international agencies for logistical delays and agencies accusing Israel of obstructing access.

The crisis has prompted limited 10-hour humanitarian pauses in combat zones. Amid rising international pressure, Netanyahu urged the Red Cross to intervene, accusing Hamas of systematic starvation, a violation of the Geneva Convention. President Isaac Herzog also called on global leaders to demand the immediate release of hostages and to prevent Hamas from misappropriating aid.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war