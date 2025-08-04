Hamas demands 250 aid trucks daily to resume negotiations, source to i24NEWS | LIVE BLOG
A source familiar with the matter told i24NEWS that Hamas is conditioning its return to negotiations on the entry of at least 250 aid trucks per day into Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to newly released Hamas videos showing emaciated Israeli hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David.
Netanyahu said the hostages were being "starved in dungeons" while their captors appeared well-fed. He likened the imagery to scenes from the Nazi era and accused Hamas of waging psychological warfare to “break” Israel and manipulate global opinion. Reiterating that Hamas has no interest in a hostage deal, Netanyahu vowed to continue military operations to destroy the terror group and free all hostages, emphasizing that he had spoken with the families of those held captive.
Meanwhile, humanitarian aid to Gaza continues to be a point of contention. According to Israel’s COGAT agency, 1,200 trucks carrying 23,000 tons of aid entered the Strip last week, and hundreds of pallets have also been airdropped. Yet much of this aid remains undistributed inside Gaza, with Israel blaming international agencies for logistical delays and agencies accusing Israel of obstructing access.
The crisis has prompted limited 10-hour humanitarian pauses in combat zones. Amid rising international pressure, Netanyahu urged the Red Cross to intervene, accusing Hamas of systematic starvation, a violation of the Geneva Convention. President Isaac Herzog also called on global leaders to demand the immediate release of hostages and to prevent Hamas from misappropriating aid.
"We won’t take lessons from those who kill children," says Athens mayor to Israeli ambassador
After Israel’s ambassador condemned antisemitic graffiti in Athens, Mayor Haris Doukas responded with sharp criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza, dismissing the concerns as "marginal details"
Lebanon/Disarmament: "Weapons are directed against the Israeli enemy, not against Lebanon," says a Hezbollah official
Mahmoud Kamati, member of Hezbollah's Political Council: "The weapons are directed against the Israeli enemy, not against Lebanon. We call on the Lebanese government to make a wise decision at its meeting on Tuesday."
"The decision to transfer Hezbollah's weapons to the state was taken unanimously," says the Lebanese Minister of Justice
"The handover of Hezbollah's weapons to the Lebanese army will be a step towards state building. The decision to transfer the weapons to the state was taken unanimously," Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar said in an interview with Al-Arabiya .
Hamas demands at least 250 trucks enter Gaza daily to resume talks
"Hamas is demanding that at least 250 trucks enter Gaza every day to agree to return to the negotiating table," a source familiar with the details told i24NEWS.
Palestinians report overnight attacks in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip
The Saudi channel Al-Arabiya published on X images of the attack in question, taken from a television program.
Gaza: "We are the only country that really feeds people," says Donald Trump
"We want people to be fed, and we're the only country that actually does it. We invest money to feed people... We want Israel to feed them," Donald Trump said on Gaza. "We don't want people to die, and bad things are happening."