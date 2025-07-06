Hamas demands ceasefire goes on as long as talks continue - report

Recommended -

Hamas is demanding guarantees that a potential ceasefire with Israel will continue as long as negotiations for an end to the fighting go on, according to a report in the Saudi A-Sharq newspaper on Sunday.

As Israel’s delegation is set to arrive in Doha, the Saudi paper published a full list of the terror organization’s demands, citing an official close to Hamas.

Hamas is demanding 400 to 600 aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip per day, bringing food, medicine, tents, mobile homes, fuel, and construction materials to rebuild hospitals, bakeries, and water stations.

They are also demanding UN agencies be involved in the delivery of the aid, including UNRWA, as opposed to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) currently delivering aid.

The Rafah border crossing must also be reopened in both directions to allow more than 20,000 sick and injured people in need of urgent medical treatment in hospitals in Egypt and abroad, as well as bringing in humanitarian aid from the Egyptian side of the crossing.

Israel must also detail dates from which its forces will withdraw, with specific timelines, over the course of the 60-day ceasefire. The withdrawal must include all parts of Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt.

The Israeli and Hamas delegations will be in the same buildings, but in separate rooms, with Egyptian and Qatari officials liaising between the two sides.

A report in Palestinian news site Ma'an said that Hamas is demanding 1,000 Palestinian prisoners be freed in the hostage release deal. This includes about 100 who are serving life sentences.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier called Hamas’ changes and revisions to the most recent proposal “unacceptable,” despite sending the delegation to Qatar.