IDF ground troops begin Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 590: An official told i24NEWS that the major roadblock for a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel is the terror group demanding US guarantees that the war will end.

Alarms were activated overnight in a number of communities due to the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, which was intercepted.

In the Gaza Strip, the body of Mohammed Sinwar was reportedly found along with the Rafah brigade commander. This comes as the Gazan health ministry said that 97 were killed in IDF strikes since the morning.

