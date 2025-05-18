IDF ground troops begin Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
The announcement comes as an Israeli delegation is in Doha for talks on a ceasefire • Alarms were activated overnight in a number of communities due to the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen
Israel - Hamas War day 590: An official told i24NEWS that the major roadblock for a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel is the terror group demanding US guarantees that the war will end.
Alarms were activated overnight in a number of communities due to the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen, which was intercepted.
In the Gaza Strip, the body of Mohammed Sinwar was reportedly found along with the Rafah brigade commander. This comes as the Gazan health ministry said that 97 were killed in IDF strikes since the morning.
🔴 IDF says ground forces begin Operation Gideon's Chariots in Gaza Strip, striking over 670 terror sites over past week
Mossad retrieves trove of documents, belongings of executed spy Eli Cohen
Israeli delegation in Doha to 'exhaust every chance of a deal'
Report: Mohammed Sinwar's body found in tunnel near Rafah Crossing
Terrorist murderer of pregnant woman believed to have been eliminated