Hamas documents reveal secrecy around plans for October 7 attacks

Newly revealed documents obtained by Channel 12 shed light on the meticulous planning behind Hamas's devastating October 7 attack, implicating the group's third-ranking leader, Marwan Issa.

The documents, signed by Issa, outline a coordinated assault involving Hamas's elite Nukhba force targeting numerous Israeli communities and military bases.

According to the seized documents, the assault was meticulously planned, involving 1,500-1,800 Nukhba operatives targeting 46 communities and military installations. Among the intended targets were sensitive sites such as the military intelligence Unit 8200 and the air force base at Hatzerim in southern Israel.

While the operation aimed to strike these critical targets, the infiltrating Hamas forces, numbering around 3,000, ultimately did not reach the intended bases. The documents also hint at potential coordination with other entities, referencing favorable conditions in Iran and Lebanon, although the extent of any collaboration remains unclear.

One of the most striking revelations from the documents is the secrecy surrounding the operation. Brigade commanders were only briefed on the plans five days before the attack, followed by battalion commanders 48 hours prior, and company commanders just 12 hours before the assault.

Ynet/archive

The IDF recently confirmed targeting Marwan Issa in a strike on central Gaza's Nuseirat, prompting speculation about his fate. While Israeli officials believe Issa may have been killed, neither Israel nor Hamas has officially confirmed his death.