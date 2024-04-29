Hamas in Lebanon claims responsibility for barrage of 17 rockets on northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will expand his trip to the Middle East and continue onto Jordan and Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia
Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1784816550551101563
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 5 comments