Hamas executes four men accused of looting Gaza humanitarian aid

Hamas executed four individuals accused of looting humanitarian aid convoys in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported on Monday, citing local sources. This drastic measure comes in a context of increasing chaos around the distribution of aid.

A climate of despair and violence

One of the four men executed was linked to a recent incident in which six security officers were killed by an Israeli airstrike as they tried to prevent gangs from hijacking humanitarian convoys. "The four executed criminals were involved in looting crimes and in the death of members of a force tasked with securing aid trucks," a Hamas source told Reuters.

A group presenting itself as the "Palestinian Resistance" announced that seven other suspects are being sought. This situation illustrates the despair gripping the Gazan population, where the arrival of humanitarian aid is regularly hindered by widespread looting.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Challenges to Hamas's authority

At the same time, the authority of Hamas is facing unprecedented challenge from Yasser Abu Shabab, an influential clan leader in the Rafah region. The latter claims to be forming a force to secure humanitarian deliveries and is spreading images of his armed men organizing aid traffic. Hamas, weakened in Rafah, accuses Abu Shabab of previous looting and ties with Israel.

Controversial executions

This execution is part of a recurring practice by Hamas, although any death sentence should theoretically be approved by the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas, based in Ramallah. However, he imposed a moratorium on executions several years ago.

Hamas, which no longer recognizes the legitimacy of Abbas, has stated in the past that the death penalty could be applied in Gaza without his consent. Most of the executions concern Palestinians accused of "espionage" on behalf of Israel, revealing the persistent tensions within Gazan society in times of war.