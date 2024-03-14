Hamas executes Gazan clan leader after alleged collaboration with Israel - reports

Hamas executed the sheikh of a local clan in the Gaza Strip, according to reports on social media Thursday, after allegations of collaborating with Israel.

Israel Hayom reported that Hamas members arrested the leader of the Doghmush clan before he was executed in Gaza City’s Family Court.

According to the reports, he had ordered the theft of humanitarian aid to later be sold to Gazan civilians. Members of his clan were also accused of maintaining ties with Israel.

The terrorist organization released no official statement regarding the incident, although the Israeli daily said that, if the reports are true, it indicates Hamas has regained control of the northern parts of the Palestinian enclave that the Israeli army vacated.

The execution is said to be a message to other tribal leaders so they refrain from assisting Israel in administering Gaza after the IDF concludes major operations.

The Gazan health ministry, under control of Hamas, reported dozens of members of the Doghmush clan killed by an Israeli airstrike early in the war. Clan members in the past joined the ranks of several terrorist organizations, and one even participating in the abduction of Gilad Schalit in 2005.

