Hamas confirms accepting release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander
The assessment is that Alexander will be released in the coming 48 hours
1 min read
Hamas is expected to announce the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, Reuters reported on Sunday.
The terrorist organization later confirmed that the deal has been accepted, with i24NEWS learning that his return is assessed to be implemented in the next two days.
This comes after US President Donald Trump took to his Truth social media, writing: "My next TRUTH will be one of the most important and impactful I have ever issued. ENJOY!"
