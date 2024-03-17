Hamas fears Israel may retrieve Marwan Issa's body from Gaza - report

Hamas is worried that Israel might attempt to recover the body of Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of the group's military wing, from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources cited in a Hebrew media report.

Issa is believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a tunnel in central Gaza's Nuseirat area last week.

The report, aired by Kan broadcaster, suggests that Issa's body, along with that of another Hamas brigade commander, is buried under the rubble of the destroyed tunnel. Hamas fears that Israel could use the retrieval of these bodies as leverage in future negotiations.

Marwan Issa, a key figure within Hamas's military hierarchy, served as the deputy to Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Alongside Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's leader in Gaza, Issa is believed to have played a central role in orchestrating the group's activities, including the October 7 attack in southern Israel that triggered the recent conflict.

Despite the potential value of retrieving Issa's body for intelligence purposes, Hamas is reportedly hesitant to attempt recovery due to concerns about possible attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on any rescue teams deployed in the area.