Hamas fires rocket at Rafah aid center in attempt to disrupt distribution

A rocket launched from Hamas-controlled territory in southern Gaza narrowly missed a humanitarian aid distribution center in Rafah on Wednesday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The projectile, fired from the Khan Younis area, landed approximately 250 meters from a facility distributing food packages near the Morag Corridor.

The IDF has accused Hamas and other terrorist factions of deliberately targeting and attempting to disrupt humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip, calling the launch a "systematic and brutal effort" to undermine international aid work.

Despite the attack, the distribution center reopened Thursday morning as scheduled, and tens of thousands of food parcels were delivered to local families in coordination with international NGOs and a U.S.-based logistics company.

"This is yet another example of terrorist groups actively working to block aid from reaching civilians in need," said an IDF spokesperson. “These attacks not only endanger aid workers and Gazan civilians but also expose the terrorist organizations’ disregard for the wellbeing of their own population.”

No injuries or damage were reported in the incident. The aid initiative remains one of the few coordinated lifelines for Gaza residents, many of whom are facing severe shortages of food, medicine, and basic supplies amid ongoing conflict.

International officials have yet to comment publicly on the attempted attack, though aid organizations continue to monitor the security situation closely.