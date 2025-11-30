Hamas forms a technical committee in preparation for Gaza's future administration - report

According to a report by Qatari media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Hamas has formed a technical committee and filled its vacant leadership positions to prepare for the transfer of Gaza's administration to a technocratic committee. This next step is according to Donald Trump's plan for future governance in the Strip.

Internal sources also told the outlet that following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas was able to fill all leadership positions, political and administrative, that had become vacant after the eliminations of its officials.

"There are no longer any vacant positions. All brigades within the military wing have been assigned commanders, and deputies have been appointed to manage them," the source told the outlet.

The source claimed that the movement has completed its restructuring and filled all vacancies in the military wing of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the movement's military wing), the political bureau, the General Shura Council, and the administrative positions related to managing civil affairs in the Gaza Strip, whose officials were killed.

The source told the outlet that the newly formed technical committee is tasked with organizing all files related to the ministries and the security situation, as well as providing assistance to the officials of the Gaza Administrative Committee. He emphasized that Hamas has assured the mediators that it has made a serious and decisive decision to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to the committee.

The source also explained that the Gaza Administrative Committee is ready in terms of nominations for its chairman and members, indicating that the guarantors have informed the American side of this, but there is an inexplicable delay in assigning the task.

The source also said that Hamas informed the mediators of the necessity to separate the humanitarian and relief track from the political and security track of Trump's plan, emphasizing that "food and medicine for the residents of Gaza should not be used as a tool for blackmail, especially since Hamas has fulfilled all its obligations and commitments under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, while Israel is stalling on its implementation, particularly regarding aid and the opening of the Rafah crossing."

Meanwhile, Hamas operatives have violated the US-brokered agreement several times since its implementation in October, delaying the return of deceased hostages, crossing the Yellow Line several times, ambushing IDF soldiers in Gaza, publicly executing Gazan civillians, and attacking IDF soldiers guarding the agreement line, resulting in several casualties.