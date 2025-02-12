Israel - Hamas War day 495: i24NEWS' Arabic channel learned that Hamas deployed fighters throughout the Gaza Strip in preparation of resumed combat with the Israel Defense Forces. Reporter Dia Hassan said that the leadership had told operatives to stop using cell phones.

This comes after the terrorist group declared that it would postpone its release of Israeli hostages this weekend, citing Israeli "violations."

In response, Israel's security cabinet on Tuesday demanded that Hamas release the hostages or else face intense fighting, following a similar demand by US President Donald Trump. The IDF has been placed on high alert, with leave time suspended in the Southern Command.

