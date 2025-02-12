Hamas gunmen spread throughout Gaza to prepare for resumption of war; IDF calls up reservists | LIVE BLOG
Israel's security cabinet demanded Hamas release the hostages or else face intense fighting, following a similar demand by US President Donald Trump
Israel - Hamas War day 495: i24NEWS' Arabic channel learned that Hamas deployed fighters throughout the Gaza Strip in preparation of resumed combat with the Israel Defense Forces. Reporter Dia Hassan said that the leadership had told operatives to stop using cell phones.
This comes after the terrorist group declared that it would postpone its release of Israeli hostages this weekend, citing Israeli "violations."
In response, Israel's security cabinet on Tuesday demanded that Hamas release the hostages or else face intense fighting, following a similar demand by US President Donald Trump. The IDF has been placed on high alert, with leave time suspended in the Southern Command.
US hostage envoy Boehler says American to be released
Speaking to CNN with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Adam Boehler, Trump's hostage envoy, said that another American will be released today.
The comment comes after speaking about Marc Fogel, a US diplomat who was held by Russia, suggesting the freed American could be one held by Moscow. Another possibility could be one held by Venezuela, although more details about the release were withheld.
From land, sea & air: IDF gears up for renewed fighting in Gaza
Trump meets Jordan's king in Washington, doubts Hamas will free hostages