Hamas has not violated Gaza deal: 'phase one successful, moving to phase two’, say Senior US advisors

Senior U.S. advisors speaking with i24NEWS on Wednesday said they do not view the current situation in Gaza as a violation by Hamas of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, describing implementation as “complex but on track.”

The advisors outlined Washington’s next steps in supporting recovery, demilitarization, and governance reforms in the enclave.

According to the advisors, Phase One of the deal, withdrawal to the designated “yellow line,” establishment of a ceasefire, opening of humanitarian aid routes, and the exchange of live hostages and prisoners, has been completed.

The U.S. is now focused on Phase Two, which centers on maintaining deconfliction, ensuring uninterrupted aid deliveries, recovering the remains of the deceased, and laying the groundwork for Gaza’s demilitarization and eventual reconstruction.

“There have been no cuts in humanitarian aid,” one senior advisor said, emphasizing that coordination between the U.S., Israel, and the UN continues. “The goal now is to stabilize conditions and make sure aid reaches civilians who need it most.”

The advisors confirmed that body recovery efforts remain extremely challenging due to widespread destruction and unexploded ordnance. The U.S. is working through mediators and CENTCOM to facilitate daily retrievals of remains, and a potential rewards program is under consideration to encourage Palestinians to provide information about burial sites. “No one gets left behind,” said one advisor.

Demilitarization remains a key goal of the agreement, but the U.S. advisors acknowledged the complexity of the task. “It’s not realistic to expect people to simply drop arms overnight,” one senior advisor said. “We’re defining a path that makes everyone feel secure. Gaza must be demilitarized, but this will take time and coordination.”

Washington’s strategy includes the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) with participation under discussion from countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. U.S. personnel will play a limited, non-combat role focused on coordination and oversight.

At the same time, the U.S. is looking to identify Palestinians who could form part of a non-political, technocratic government to manage civilian affairs in Gaza.

Funding for reconstruction will be directed only to areas free of Hamas control, advisors said, with early rebuilding efforts planned behind the yellow line in secured zones.

Regarding claims that Hamas is failing to return all bodies of Israeli hostages, advisors stressed that while progress has been uneven, there is no indication of bad faith.

“They honored the agreement to release all live hostages,” one advisor said. “Now we’re working through a mechanism to retrieve all bodies. It’s slow, but it’s happening.”

The advisors reiterated that the U.S. goal remains “practical functionality over political labels.”

The priority, they said, is to restore stability, improve security and economic opportunity, and ensure that Gaza can never again pose a threat to Israel or its neighbors.

“This is incredibly difficult work,” one senior advisor concluded. “But we are determined to see it through, step by step, and with the understanding that no one is being left behind.”