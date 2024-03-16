Hamas insists on second stage deal before releasing hostages

Hamas, the terrorist group governing the Gaza Strip, declared on Saturday that it would not release any hostages without securing an agreement on the second phase of a deal with Israel.

This announcement was made by a senior Hamas official, as reported by KAN.

The second phase of the proposed agreement, according to Hamas, must involve the cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops from Gaza. Without these conditions being met, Hamas remains steadfast in its stance regarding the release of hostages.

The statement comes amidst ongoing efforts to negotiate a temporary ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. Talks have been in a state of flux, with mediators seeking to bridge the gaps between the two sides.

Efforts to resume negotiations have been spearheaded by Egyptian officials, who have indicated that talks are expected to recommence in Qatar as early as Sunday. Mossad chief David Barnea is reportedly slated to participate in these discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister and Egyptian officials.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Key points of contention include the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. These negotiations are crucial as they mark the first direct engagement between Israeli officials and Hamas leaders since the beginning of Ramadan earlier this week.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

While both sides have shown willingness to engage in talks, significant hurdles remain, particularly Hamas's insistence on a permanent ceasefire, which Israel has thus far rejected.